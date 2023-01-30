Show You Care
Church holds GoFundMe for Amish family killed in Grundy County crash

Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DELHI, Iowa (KCRG) - A Delhi church is hosting a GoFundme in order to help the family of the four people killed after a van rolled over in Grundy County.

At around 6:35 a.m. on January 27th, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entered the median, and rolled over.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi and were reportedly on their way to Missouri to visit family.

The Delhi United Methodist Church announced on Monday, that they had started a GoFundMe in order to help the families of the victims at this tragic time.

You can find the think to the GoFundMe page here.

