Cedar Rapids Fire Department warn of ‘apparel’ scam

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo
The Cedar Rapids Fire Department logo(CRFD)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Fire Department is warning citizens of a scam that’s hitting social media accounts in the area.

Officials say bogus sellers are commenting on community posts and tagging various individuals trying to sell “CRFD shirts and other apparel.” These links are unauthorized spam and potentially dangerous. Officials warn viewers not to click them, and to report them if they are seen.

The Cedar Rapids Fire Department reminds people that they sell apparel to support the Cedar Rapids Firefighters Foundation. All of their actual posts will be advertised through their authorized account.

