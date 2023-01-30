Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Baby girl found abandoned in Florida an hour after birth

A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.
A Florida baby is safe after being found abandoned outdoors about an hour after being born.(Source: Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:42 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULBERRY, Fla. (AP) - Florida authorities found a newborn girl wrapped in a blanket and still attached to a placenta on a hill outside a trailer park early Saturday morning.

Polk County deputies responding to a call about a baby crying outside near Mulberry, east of Tampa, found the girl about an hour after she was born, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The temperature was in the low 50s (about 11 degrees Celsius).

Polk County medical workers took the baby to a hospital, where she was healthy and stable, according to the sheriff’s office.

“It was by the grace of God that we found the abandoned baby girl when we did, before exposure to the cold or any animals caused her any harm. She was left in an extremely vulnerable condition, but she’s a strong little girl, and it looks like she’s doing great,” said Sheriff Grady Judd.

Deputies used a K-9 unit, a drone and bloodhound to try to find the mother, but were unsuccessful.

Florida has a safe haven law that allows parents to leave newborns at a fire station or medical facility up to a week after birth.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
Highway 20 near Wellsburg.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

Coach Bluder, teammates show support for Caitlin Clark's passion on the court
Coach Bluder, teammates show support for Caitlin Clark's passion on the court
Shots fired at a Baltimore intersection hit three adults, killing one and causing another to...
Shooting, car crash in Baltimore leave 1 dead, 4 injured
Fire & Ice Festival in North Liberty.
Families enjoy winter festivities at Fire & Ice Fest in North Liberty
Advocates speak at a forum on the death of Devonna Walker in Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids activists look for answers after fatal stabbing