Arctic air keeps us in the deep freeze through the workweek

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a cold but otherwise quiet week ahead. It may look pleasant outside with plentiful sunshine overhead but afternoon highs only climb to the single digits and wind chills will stay below zero even at the warmest parts of the day. With clear skies tonight and fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will drop quickly, bottoming out in the negative teens north to negative single digits south. Wind chills will be in the -15 to -30 degree range early tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs rebound only to the teens tomorrow and 20s Wednesday and Thursday with wind chills below zero or in the single digits for most of this time and mostly clear skies overhead. Our next shot at precipitation comes this weekend, though it is a small chance. Stay warm!

