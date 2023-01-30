Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Arctic air keeps us in the deep freeze through the workweek

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast, featuring a cold but quiet week.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a cold but otherwise quiet week ahead. It may look pleasant outside with plentiful sunshine overhead but afternoon highs only climb to the single digits and wind chills will stay below zero even at the warmest parts of the day. With clear skies tonight and fresh snow on the ground, temperatures will drop quickly, bottoming out in the negative teens north to negative single digits south. Wind chills will be in the -15 to -30 degree range early tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs rebound only to the teens tomorrow and 20s Wednesday and Thursday with   wind chills below zero or in the single digits for most of this time and mostly clear skies overhead. Our next shot at precipitation comes this weekend, though it is a small chance. Stay warm!

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Monday Afternoon, January 30
kcrg wx
Wind chills stay below zero today
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023