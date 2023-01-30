Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

3 kids rescued after father’s car stolen, police say

Police say the two suspects are being held on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three...
Police say the two suspects are being held on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest.(Source: Gray News)
By KSNB Local4 and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 30, 2023 at 4:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB/Gray News) - Police in Nebraska rescued three children under the age of 6 after they were reportedly kidnapped during a car theft.

The Grand Island Police Department says a father reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen at 3 a.m. Sunday. He said his children, ages 5, 1 and 7 months, were in the SUV at the time of the theft.

A short time later, officers attempted to stop the SUV but were unsuccessful and stopped the pursuit, KSNB reports.

The investigation led officers to believe the SUV was in Buffalo County, where it was later located. The two suspects, 18-year-old Tate Wolfe and a 17-year-old, were taken into custody by the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department and Nebraska State Patrol, according to the Grand Island Police Department.

The missing children were not found in the SUV.

While searching the area, officers discovered a different vehicle, which they say had been stolen out of Kearney, and found the 5-year-old and 1-year-old children inside. They are believed to have been placed there by the suspects.

The infant was still missing, so a county-wide alert was issued in an attempt to locate the 7-month-old. A rural Hall County resident found the baby abandoned on the porch of a farmhouse about 5:25 a.m.

All three children were transported for medical attention for suspected hypothermia and frostbite.

The police department says the two suspects are being held on suspicion of three counts of kidnapping, three counts of intentional child abuse resulting in injury, possession of stolen property and flight to avoid arrest. There may be additional charges in cooperating jurisdictions.

Copyright 2023 KSNB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Monday Morning, January 30th, 2023
FILE - Motown's Barrett Strong arrives at the induction ceremony for 35th annual National...
Barrett Strong, Motown artist known for ‘Money,’ dies at 81
Levi Hewitt, 4, has multisystemic smooth muscle dysfunction syndrome, or MSMDS. It affects...
Boy, 4, living with disease only 60 people have been diagnosed with
Doctors say kids with this disease have a high risk of stroke starting at age 10, and early...
'It just broke my heart': Family struggles after 4-year-old diagnosed with rare disease