Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
(AP) -Advocates for highway construction are concerned their projects are getting shortchanged in the competition for grant money under the new infrastructure law. The Department of Transportation is expected to formally announce the law’s first Mega Grants this week. The initial batch, which was shared with Congress, includes some highway projects, as well as money for bridges and mass transit.

But some applicants have a beef with what they say is the Biden administration’s clear preference for projects that repair roads rather than build or expand them. One of the projects that failed to make the cut seeks to widen a notoriously congested stretch of interstate highway on the route between Arizona’s two largest cities.

