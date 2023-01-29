Show You Care
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 9:51 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just after 10:30 p.m. Saturday night Mount Vernon Lisbon Police, Mount Vernon Fire, and Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance went to Highway 1 and Linn Ridge Road where an accident had occurred.

At the scene, crews learned that 19-year-old Chance Gombert from Marion went into the east ditch when he lost control of his vehicle while traveling north on Highway 1 close to Linn Ridge Road. His vehicle left the ditch and went back on Highway 1 and rolled before stopping in the southbound lane.

Lisbon Mount Vernon Ambulance took Gombert to the hospital due to what are expected to be non-life threatening injuries. Gombert has been cited for Failure to Maintain Control.

