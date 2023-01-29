Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) - State officials have named the four people killed in a single-vehicle crash in Grundy County on Friday.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, Ervin Borntreger, 22, Emma Borntreger, 4, Rebecca Borntreger, 2, and Marlin Borntreger, 1, were killed in the crash. 9 other people were injured. All of the victims were from Delhi.

At around 6:35 a.m. on Friday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash involving a 2002 Chevrolet Express van on U.S. Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 189, or northeast of Wellsburg. Troopers believe that the van lost control, entering the median and rolling. Four people inside the van were ejected from it during the crash.

Troopers believe that nobody that was hurt or killed in the incident was wearing a seatbelt or a child’s car seat at the time of the crash. Roads in the area were 100% covered with ice and snow at the time of the crash, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

KCRG-TV9 spoke with a woman who knew the family involved. She said they were Amish and had hired a driver to take them from their home in Delhi to Missouri to visit family.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

