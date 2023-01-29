Show You Care
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close

The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.(Aaron Hosman/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A staple of Jones County for over two decades will be closing its doors for good this year, according to its owner.

The National Motorcycle Museum, located at 102 Chamber Drive near U.S. Highway 151, will close later this year after a decision by its board of directors. The museum, one of only a handful of its kind in the country, is a nonprofit organization that was founded by J&P Cycles’ John and Jill Parham.

“We have struggled for several years to cover wages and utilities partly due to low visitation,” the museum said, in a statement.

The museum is planning to close on Sept. 5, 2023, according to the statement.

The organization said that it will return loaned motorcycles that were part of its collection to their owners, with a plan to liquidate the rest at auction at a later date. More information on the future auction will be distributed via the museum’s email list on its website.

