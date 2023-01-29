Show You Care
Murray, Ulis propel Iowa to 93-82 victory over Rutgers

Patrick McCaffery, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, came off the bench to score nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc in Iowa's 93-82 victory over Rutgers.(Iowa Athletics)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Kris Murray scored 24 points, Ahron Ulis added 16 and Iowa defeated Rutgers 93-82 on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5 Big Ten), boasting the conference’s top offense for five years running and averaging 80.7 points per game this season, became the first team to score 80 points on the Scarlet Knights (14-7, 6-4) this season. Rutgers entered with the Big Ten’s stingiest defense, yielding 58.1 points to its opponents.

Murray sank 8 of 16 shots with a 3-pointer and made 7 of 9 free throws for Iowa. He added six rebounds. Ulis made 5 of 9 shots with two 3-pointers. Tony Perkins totaled 11 points and seven rebounds, while Connor McCaffery scored 11 and handed out six assists. Patrick McCaffery, playing for the first time since Jan. 1, came off the bench to score nine on 3-of-3 shooting from beyond the arc.

Aundre Hyatt came off the bench to hit four 3-pointers, scoring 16 to lead Rutgers. Clifford Omoruyi contributed 15 points and eight rebounds. Mawot Mag added 12 points and seven boards. Paul Mulcahy had 11 points and a career-high 13 assists, while Cam Spencer scored 10.

Murray and Ulis scored 12 points apiece to guide the Hawkeyes to a 45-34 lead at halftime. Rutgers jumped out to a 10-2 lead, but Patrick McCaffery came off the bench to a standing ovation and hit his first 3-pointer after a month-long absence for personal reasons to give Iowa a 15-14 lead with 11;58 left. Seven different Hawkeyes hit 3-pointers before intermission. Perkins connected from beyond the arc and Connor McCaffery and Ulis nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 16-5 run over the final 4:53.

Patrick McCaffery’s 3-pointer gave Iowa a 68-58 lead with 9:47 remaining in the game. Hyatt answered with two straight 3-pointers, Cam Spencer had a layup and Dean Reiber made the first of two free throws to cap a 9-0 run and get the Scarlet Knights within 68-67 with 8:05 left.

Filip Rebraca made a layup and two free throws, Josh Dix buried a 3-pointer to quickly push the lead back to eight and the Hawkeyes maintained a two-possession lead the rest of the way.

Iowa shot 43% overall and made half of its 24 shots from distance. The Hawkeyes made 29 of 34 free throws compared to Rutgers’ 10-of-14 effort. Iowa has made 73 more free throws than its opponents have attempted this season.

