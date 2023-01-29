Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Garage has smoke and water damage after Cedar Falls fire

Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305...
Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call.(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Just before 9:00 a.m. Sunday morning Cedar Falls Fire rescue responded to a garage fire at 1305 Carol Court in Cedar Falls after receiving a 911 call. According to the call, smoke from the garage fire was moving into the attached home.

The home’s owner was at the house during the fire and exited the building before firefighters arrived. Once crews arrived, they successfully put out the flames. The fire stayed in the garage and didn’t move into the home. The garage has smoke and water damage while the house just has light smoke damage.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
Highway 20 near Wellsburg.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia's troubled democracy
Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Should federal grants favor highway repair over expansion?
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Iowa police won't release videos of officers shooting teen
Iowa police won’t release videos of officers shooting teen