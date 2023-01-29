Show You Care
Game Day Snack Recipes

Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Lil' Smokies for Game Day Snack recipes
Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Lil' Smokies for Game Day Snack recipes(KCRG)
By Emily Schrad
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the TV9 Crew is here to give you a few ideas for snacks for your parties!

Emily’s Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies:

  • 1 package of lil’ smokies
  • 1 package of bacon
  • Brown sugar to taste
  • Toothpicks

Cut your bacon to the size of lil’ smokies and wrap them. Secure with a toothpick. Once all the lil’ smokies are wrapped, place them on a baking tray and sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar. Bake according to the instructions on the bacon package. Once they’re done, you can serve them right away or put them in a crock pot to keep them warm. Add more brown sugar if desired!

Libbie’s Rotel Dip:

  • 16-ounce block of original Velveeta cheese
  • 10-ounce can hot Rotel
  • 1 pound ground beef or sausage.

Brown sausage in a skillet on the stove. Add Rotel tomatoes and cheese to the skillet with the sausage. Continue to cook on low, stirring often until the cheese is melted. Serve with cut-up veggies, crackers, or tortilla chips!

