Game Day Snack Recipes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the TV9 Crew is here to give you a few ideas for snacks for your parties!
Emily’s Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies:
- 1 package of lil’ smokies
- 1 package of bacon
- Brown sugar to taste
- Toothpicks
Cut your bacon to the size of lil’ smokies and wrap them. Secure with a toothpick. Once all the lil’ smokies are wrapped, place them on a baking tray and sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar. Bake according to the instructions on the bacon package. Once they’re done, you can serve them right away or put them in a crock pot to keep them warm. Add more brown sugar if desired!
Libbie’s Rotel Dip:
- 16-ounce block of original Velveeta cheese
- 10-ounce can hot Rotel
- 1 pound ground beef or sausage.
Brown sausage in a skillet on the stove. Add Rotel tomatoes and cheese to the skillet with the sausage. Continue to cook on low, stirring often until the cheese is melted. Serve with cut-up veggies, crackers, or tortilla chips!
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.