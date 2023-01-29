Game Day Snack Recipes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the Super Bowl just around the corner, the TV9 Crew is here to give you a few ideas for snacks for your parties!

Emily’s Brown Sugar Bacon Wrapped Lil’ Smokies:

1 package of lil’ smokies

1 package of bacon

Brown sugar to taste

Toothpicks

Cut your bacon to the size of lil’ smokies and wrap them. Secure with a toothpick. Once all the lil’ smokies are wrapped, place them on a baking tray and sprinkle a generous amount of brown sugar. Bake according to the instructions on the bacon package. Once they’re done, you can serve them right away or put them in a crock pot to keep them warm. Add more brown sugar if desired!

Libbie’s Rotel Dip:

16-ounce block of original Velveeta cheese

10-ounce can hot Rotel

1 pound ground beef or sausage.

Brown sausage in a skillet on the stove. Add Rotel tomatoes and cheese to the skillet with the sausage. Continue to cook on low, stirring often until the cheese is melted. Serve with cut-up veggies, crackers, or tortilla chips!

