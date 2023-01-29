Show You Care
Fire damages home in northwest Cedar Rapids

A fire.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in a northwest Cedar Rapids home caused significant damage to the building, according to officials.

At around 9:31 a.m., the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire in the 1600 block of A Avenue NW after someone nearby saw smoke and flames. Firefighters arrived and entered the home, working to extinguish the fire in the kitchen area of the home.

Officials said that nobody was apparently home at the time of the incident. Two dogs died in the fire, while a cat was able to be rescued by firefighters.

The single-family home suffered fire and smoke damage.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department, Area Ambulance Service, and the American Red Cross assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

