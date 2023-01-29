Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Fight With Flash Foundation highlighted at Heartlanders game

By Cole Kruztfield
Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORALVILLE Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Heartlanders helped fundraise for a special cause during their special D.C. Heroes game tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Proceeds from the 50-50 raffle, chuck a puck, and certain ticket sales went to the The Fight With Flash Foundation as well a portion of money raised from a silent auction of special themed jerseys the Heartlanders wore during the game.

The Schroeder family also took part in a ceremonial puck drop before the game.

The non-profit was started in 2015 after 15 year old Austin Schroeder passed away after a battle with cancer.

His family say they’re glad to be able to tell their sons story and help others.

Austin’s father Craig who co founded the The Fight With Flash Foundation said “People ask us like what is this and you know what does this mean and and knowing that it’s you know our son had a nickname flash and that you know even though that you know he passed that you know 7 1/2 years later we are still going strong trying to make a difference and impact for others.”

The money raised tonight will go towards the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Heartlanders lost 2-1.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday
Highway 20 near Wellsburg.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
1 adult, 3 children killed in van rollover on Highway 20 in Grundy County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall

Latest News

Iowa State's Ashley Joens during an NCAA basketball game on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, in Ames,...
No. 18 Iowa St women top No. 14 Sooners, Robertson sets mark
Xavier Bledson scored 20 points off of the bench to help lead the Indiana State Sycamores over...
Bledson scores 20, Indiana State tops Northern Iowa 79-71
Missouri's Kobe Brown dunks the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game...
Brown, Hodge lift Missouri over No. 12 Iowa State 78-61
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Clark’s double-double leads No. 10 Iowa past Nebraska 80-76