Fight With Flash Foundation highlighted at Heartlanders game

CORALVILLE Iowa (KCRG) -The Iowa Heartlanders helped fundraise for a special cause during their special D.C. Heroes game tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Proceeds from the 50-50 raffle, chuck a puck, and certain ticket sales went to the The Fight With Flash Foundation as well a portion of money raised from a silent auction of special themed jerseys the Heartlanders wore during the game.

The Schroeder family also took part in a ceremonial puck drop before the game.

The non-profit was started in 2015 after 15 year old Austin Schroeder passed away after a battle with cancer.

His family say they’re glad to be able to tell their sons story and help others.

Austin’s father Craig who co founded the The Fight With Flash Foundation said “People ask us like what is this and you know what does this mean and and knowing that it’s you know our son had a nickname flash and that you know even though that you know he passed that you know 7 1/2 years later we are still going strong trying to make a difference and impact for others.”

The money raised tonight will go towards the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Program at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The Heartlanders lost 2-1.

