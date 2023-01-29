Show You Care
Elections shine spotlight on Tunisia’s troubled democracy

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2023 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president and its shaky democracy are facing an important test Sunday as voters cast ballots in the second round of parliamentary elections. Turnout was just 11% in the first round of voting last month. Many disaffected Tunisians stayed away and the influential opposition Islamist party boycotted.

The runoff elections Sunday are being watched around the Arab world. They’re seen as a conclusive step in President Kais Saied’s push to consolidate power and win back lenders and investors. Voters are choosing lawmakers to replace the last parliament, led by Islamist party Ennahdha. Saied suspended it in 2021 and rewrote the constitution to give more power to the president.

