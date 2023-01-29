Bitterly cold air hangs around a couple of days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Quiet weather is on the way for the next several days, with a fair amount of sunshine to accompany it despite colder temperatures.

Wind chills will stay below zero, quite a bit so during the night, until Tuesday. Cover exposed skin to prevent frostbite during these times, as exposure for as little as 30 minutes could result in that painful medical condition. Lows dip below zero the next two nights, with highs in the single digits above zero on Monday.

Tuesday begins the turnaround toward warmer temperatures, with highs back into the 20s by Wednesday. A temporary setback late in the workweek is followed by highs closer to freezing by next weekend. The good news overall is that we should see a decent amount of sunshine throughout the week.

A couple of small chances for precipitation exist toward the end of the 9-day.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.