Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Authorities: Bystander killed in mall shooting in Mass.

Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023
Police were called to the Holyoke Mall for a shooting on January 28, 2023(Western Mass News)
By WGGB/WSHM Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a shooting at a busy shopping mall on Saturday.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office said Holyoke police were called to the Holyoke Mall just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

According to Western Mass News, when they arrived, they found a male victim, and the suspect was immediately taken into custody.

“The incident, which resulted in a fatality, occurred between two known parties. The victim was an innocent bystander to a confrontation between two other people,” the D.A.’s office said in statement.

Officials noted that there is no ongoing public safety threat.

The case remains under investigation by Holyoke Police and Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the D.A.’s office.

In a social media post, Holyoke Mall said that the shopping center is currently closed and will reopen Sunday at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday
Highway 20 near Wellsburg.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
1 adult, 3 children killed in van rollover on Highway 20 in Grundy County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall
Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall

Latest News

Protesters march down the street Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn., as authorities...
GRAPHIC: Memphis police disband unit that fatally beat Tyre Nichols
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the...
Damar Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video
The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
Five people, including two children, were injured Saturday after a gunman or group of people...
1 dead, 4 injured, including 2 children, in Baltimore shooting, crash