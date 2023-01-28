CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Heavy snow fell across Eastern Iowa Saturday morning and more snow is expected Saturday afternoon and overnight. At 10:00 a.m., 1.3 inches of new snowfall was reported in Marion. 2 to 5 inches of snowfall is expected with the system overall. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for areas north and along Highway 30 until 3 a.m. Sunday.

Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

In addition to falling snow, blowing snow is also a hazard with this event since winds up to 30 mph are possible Saturday afternoon and overnight.

Road conditions deteriorated as the snow fell with the Iowa DOT reporting partly and completely covered roads over almost all of Eastern Iowa at 11:00 a.m. Be cautious if you have to head onto the roads Saturday. Make sure to leave early and keep plenty of space between you and the car in front of you.

Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Arctic air will settle into Eastern Iowa after the snow with temperatures in the teens and single digits Sunday morning. Wind chills will be in the single digits below zero.

Slick roads are developing across Eastern Iowa as snow continues to fall (KCRG First Alert Storm Team)

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.