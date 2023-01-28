One person Injured after Friday night crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 11:59 p.m. Friday night Area Ambulance, Linn County Deputies, and West Bertram Fire went to Mount Vernon Road and Wilder Drive due to an accident.

At the scene, crews learned that 44-year-old Stephanie Turner had been traveling west on Mount Vernon Road near Wilder Drive when she left the road and hit a utility pole.

Turner was taken to a local hospital for what are expected to be non-life-threatening injuries. Turner has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated 2nd offense, Driving While Barred, Failure to Maintain Control, and No Insurance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.