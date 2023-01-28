Show You Care
No. 2 Iowa falls at No. 1 Penn State 23-14

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:26 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (KCRG) - Penn State held onto their undefeated record and No. 1 ranking with a 23-14 win over the Hawkeyes.

Iowa took their first dual loss of the season, their first loss since January 28th, 2022, also to Penn State.

Spencer Lee headlined the opener with a 18-2 technical fall over Maco Vespa.

Real Woods, Max Murin and Patrick Kennedy picked up decision victories. But four Nittany Lion victories in the final four matches made the difference.

Iowa falls to 14-1 on the season, 7-1 in the Big Ten.

