Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

“Love like Louden” blood drive

Acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications.
Acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications.(Lindsey Voss)
By Lindsey Voss
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 5:35 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Muscatine is acknowledging the life of a child lost too soon to medical complications.

The Lofgren family hosted a blood drive Saturday morning to honor their 2-year-old son Louden Lofgren, who passed away after surgical complications.

“Louden was a 2-year-old who passed away in April of 2021,” Olivia Fogelsong, the blood drive host, recalled. “He was full of energy and life, and we call it ‘Love like Louden’ because that kiddo knew how to love.”

Back on April 2, 2021, Lofgren went into the Iowa City Ambulatory Surgical Center to undergo surgery to prevent future ear problems. Unbeknownst to the surgeons the procedure would create other issues for Lofgren. During his recovery his hemoglobin levels, which were edging dangerously low, was causing his heartrate to increase and his breathing to become more shallow. Ten days after the initial surgery, Lofgren died on the emergency trip to University of Iowa Hospital.

“Since that point, our family wanted to give back to the community because of how wonderful they were to our family when he did pass away,” Fogelsong said.

For the Lofgren family there was no better way to share their appreciation than by hosting multiple ‘Love like Louden’ blood drives.

“It really kind of gives the families a way to turn something negative into a positive, and really impact their communities and help them,” Alex Burkamper, ImpactLife’s community development advocate, said.

Burkamper described how blood drives like ‘Love like Louden’ and ‘Give like Charly’ impact local hospitals by keeping a steady supply of material coming in for potentially unexpected incidents.

To learn where to donate and when new events are coming up, check out the ImpactLife website.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The cities that have been chosen as overnight locations for RAGBRAI 2023.
RAGBRAI announces 2023 overnight towns
The exterior of the National Motorcycle Museum on May 26, 2020.
National Motorcycle Museum announces plans to close
Wreckage of a vehicle involved in a crash in Linn County on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023.
One person taken to the hospital after Linn County crash
Authorities have identified the three young children and one adult who died in a rollover crash...
Three kids, one adult killed in Iowa crash that also hurt 9
Vehicles move along U.S. Highway 20 near Wellsburg on Friday, Jan. 28, 2023.
Officials identify victims in fatal Grundy County crash

Latest News

Des Moines Police
Des Moines police won’t release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
The Des Moines Police Department won't release body cam footage from officers involved in the...
Des Moines police won't release body camera footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
The Fort Dodge Fire Department is using a new helmet-mounted cameras.
Fort Dodge Fire Department using helmet-mounted cameras for new look at fire fights
Diana Myers spent decades feeding the hungry, and making Christmas a little merrier for children.
9 Who Care: Diana Myers works to feed the hungry in Iowa
The Fort Dodge Fire Department is using a new helmet-mounted cameras.
Fort Dodge Fire Department using helmet-mounted cameras