Iowa City Regina girls sweep Bears, West Branch boys hold off Regals

WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Regina girls picked up a road victory against West Branch, while the boys held off a second half surge by the Regals to win their fourth straight game in a Friday night doubleheader.

The girls won their meeting 63-41 and were led by Morgan Miller who had 25 points.

West Branch beat Regina 69-56. Holden Arnaman scored 29 points in the win, while Reese Trepanier added 25.

