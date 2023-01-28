Show You Care
Iowa City Regina girls sweep Bears, West Branch boys hold off Regals

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WEST BRANCH, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Regina girls picked up a road victory against West Branch, while the boys held off a second half surge by the Regals to win their fourth straight game in a Friday night doubleheader.

The girls won their meeting 63-41 and were led by Morgan Miller who had 25 points.

West Branch beat Regina 69-56. Holden Arnaman scored 29 points in the win, while Reese Trepanier added 25.

