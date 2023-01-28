Show You Care
'He's close to us': Wheelchair users in Africa await pope
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GOMA, Congo (AP) — When Pope Francis arrives in Congo and South Sudan next week, thousands of people will take special note of a gesture more grounded than the sign of the cross. Watching from their wheelchairs, they will relate to the way he uses his. The pope began using a wheelchair last year. He is visiting two countries where years of conflict have disabled many. And yet Congo and South Sudan are among the world’s most difficult places to find accessibility and understanding.

Among wheelchair users, his visit is heartening Catholics and non-Catholics alike. “He’s close to us,” one South Sudanese says.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

