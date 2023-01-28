Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Hart captures Iowa Democratic Party chair

Rita Hart.
Rita Hart.(Courtesy Photo)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Democratic Party has selected a new leader in a vote on Saturday, looking to move forward in a state where the party has seen a widely-diminished presence in the last several years.

Rita Hart, a former Iowa state senator from District 49, was selected by the majority of voting party committee members. She received 34 votes, ahead of political strategist Brittany Ruland’s 14 votes, and former state representative and U.S. Senate primary candidate Bob Krause’s one vote.

Hart was elected to the Iowa Senate in 2012 and served through January 2019. She was businessman Fred Hubbell’s running-mate on the Democratic Party’s ticket to challenge Gov. Kim Reynolds in the 2018 election. Hart also ran for Iowa’s Second Congressional District seat in 2020, losing to Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks by six votes.

Former Iowa Democratic Party chairman Ross Wilburn decided to not seek reelection to the position after national Democrats decided to remove Iowa from its traditional first-in-the-nation caucus status. Democratic candidates in the state had also seen significant losses in the 2022 general election before Wilburn’s decision.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Forecast
Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday
1 adult, 3 children killed in van rollover on Highway 20 in Grundy County
Highway 20 near Wellsburg.
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent

Latest News

State agency struggles to enforce Iowa's campaign finance laws
State agency can’t enforce Iowa’s campaign finance laws; asks lawmakers for changes
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Lawmakers call for investigation against gun company that they say is marketing to kids
Dems vote to give states more time on new primary calendar