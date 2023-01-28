First girls in Iowa history punch tickets to sanctioned state wrestling tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Emotions got the best of some wrestlers at the Alliant Energy Powerhouse.

Junior Nellie Stagg of West Liberty couldn’t hide her tears after a win in the semifinals guaranteed her spot at state.

“I bawled on the mat,” she said. “I didn’t think I’d be able to make it to state now that there were qualifiers so having this opportunity was a breath of fresh air.”

Just minutes after Stagg’s victory, her Comet teammate Dionni Garcia-Vasquez punched her ticket to state on the same mat.

“It’s unbelievable it’s crazy how far we’ve gotten,’ Garcia-Vasquez said. “I hope more girls go out for the sport it’s become such an amazing sport.”

A full list of area Super Regional champions from the Alliant Energy Powerhouse is below

Region 5

110 - Kate Seery (Linn-Mar)

115 - Silvia Garcia Vasquez (West Liberty)

120 - Ally Jelinek (Linn-Mar)

135 - Dakota Whitman (Independence)

140 - Hayley Setrum (Linn-Mar)

145 - Dionni Garcia-Vasquez (West Liberty)

170 - Libby Dix (Mount Vernon

190 - Ella Brown (Cedar Rapids Kennedy)

235 - Trinity Young (Linn-Mar)

Region 6

100 - Myah Rausch (Cedar Rapids Prairie)

105 - McKenna Rogers (Solon)

110 - Bree Swenson (Vinton-Shellsburg)

125 - Mackenzie Childers (Cedar Rapids Prairie)

130 - Chloe Sanders (Vinton-Shellsburg)

125 - Miley Walz (East Buchanan)

140 - Kiara Djoumessi (Waverly-Shell Rock)

145 - Emma Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo)

155 - Keeley Kehrli (East Buchanan)

170 - Brooklyn Graham (East Buchanan)

190 - Breanna Peach (Iowa Valley, Marengo)

235 - Madison Hinrichs (Waverly-Shell Rock)

