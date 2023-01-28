Show You Care
Clark’s double-double leads No. 10 Iowa past Nebraska 80-76

Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against...
Caitlin Clark celebrates after a made basket on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, during a game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Iowa won 80-76.(Courtesy: University of Iowa Athletics)
By JOHN BOHNENKAMP, Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 2:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark had 33 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 10 Iowa held off Nebraska for an 80-76 win on Saturday.

It was the 10th double-double of the season for Clark, who came into the game second in the nation in scoring at 26.8 points per game. She just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine assists.

Clark recorded her fifth 30-point game of the season and 27th of her career.

Monika Czinano had 17 points for Iowa, and reserve Hannah Stuelke added 12 points.

The Hawkeyes (17-4, 9-1 Big Ten), coming off an 83-72 win over No. 2 Ohio State on Monday, extended their win streak to six games.

The Hawkeyes also moved into a first-place tie in the Big Ten with No. 6 Indiana. The Hoosiers host Rutgers on Sunday.

Iowa led by as much as 18 points in the second half, but Nebraska (12-9, 4-6) closed to 77-73 with 18.6 seconds left after a 3-pointer by Sam Haiby. But Clark made three free throws in the final seconds to complete the win.

Iowa opened the game by missing its first seven shots and committing four turnovers in the first five minutes. The Hawkeyes then closed the half with a 30-9 run, with 10 points coming from Clark, to take a 41-30 halftime lead.

Haiby led Nebraska with 16 points. Isabelle Bourne had 14 points, and Maddie Krull finished with 13, Alexis Markowski had 12 points and 11 rebounds, and Jaz Shelley added 10 points and 11 assists.

BIG PICTURE

Nebraska: The Huskers got some inside shots early in transition, but once Iowa started making shots, had no answers offensively until their late rally. They finished a four-game stretch that included three against nationally ranked teams, losing to Ohio State, Maryland, and the Hawkeyes.

Iowa: The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start coming off the win over Ohio State on Monday, but took control of the game and kept their momentum heading into Thursday’s home game with Maryland.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Michigan State on Thursday.

Iowa: Hosts No. 10 Maryland on Thursday.

