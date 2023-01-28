Show You Care
Aryna Sabalenka wins 1st Grand Slam title at Australian Open
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2023 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Aryna Sabalenka has won her first Grand Slam title by coming back to beat Elena Rybakina 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open women’s final. Sabalenka used 17 aces to help overcome seven double-faults Saturday in her first championship match at a major tournament. The 24-year-old Sabalenka is from Belarus.

She improved to 11-0 in 2023. The only set she has dropped all season was the opener on Saturday against Wimbledon champion Rybakina. But Sabalenka put that behind her quickly and used her aggressive style to turn things around in the last two sets. Sabalenka says, “I’m super happy that I was able to handle all those emotions and win this one.”

