Additional snowfall through evening, roadways to remain slick

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Areas of light to moderate snow are likely across much of eastern Iowa on Saturday evening, causing additional accumulations and slick roadways.

A handful of weather-related advisories and warnings are in effect for the KCRG-TV9 viewing area. You can find the latest on those here.

The storm system that has brought most of us snow continues to pivot away from the region through the early morning hours on Sunday. Until it does, areas of light to moderate snow are likely to continue. The most likely area to see this activity remains along and north of U.S. Highway 20, though light snow is possible anywhere. A bit of a wintry mix is possible along and south of U.S. Highway 30, especially early in the evening. All of this will likely tend to wrap up before daybreak on Sunday.

An additional half inch to 2 inches of snow is possible on top of what we already have by about 5 o’clock on Saturday evening. The area most likely to see the highest amounts is in the north, especially along the Mississippi River area.

Roadways are likely to remain slick and treacherous for travel for much of this time, especially while snow is falling. With the loss of any small amount of sunshine after sunset, roads could stay snow and ice covered as temperatures remain well below freezing. Winds out of the north between 15 to 30 mph will also contribute to some blowing and drifting of snow. Open rural areas will be the most susceptible to this type of thing, so expect the worst road conditions there.

If you need to travel through the morning hours of Sunday, plan on taking more time to get there than usual. Also, practice safe winter driving techniques such as slowing down, braking early, and giving yourself extra distance between you and the car in front of you to stop. Take a winter survival kit along if you are traveling a long distance, especially in rural areas. This includes things like blankets, a first aid kit, snacks or water, extra cell phone batteries or chargers, and other recommended items.

Wind chills will also be a factor over the next few days, with readings likely to stay below zero for most during that time. The coldest will be on Tuesday morning, when air temperatures hit their lowest of this weather pattern. Frostbite will be possible in as little as 30 minutes for exposed skin, so make sure to cover up during this time.

Once snow stops tonight, no precipitation is expected over the next several days.

