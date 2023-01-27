Show You Care
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing

By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Waterloo have identified the victim of a stabbing that happened early Thursday morning.

Police said the victim is 56-year-old Mack Bass, of Waterloo.

Police responded to a report of vandalism in the 500 block of Dawson Street at about 1:47 a.m. Thursday. That’s when they found Bass suffering from a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

The case remains under investigation.

