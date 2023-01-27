Show You Care
Trials set for two women accused of helping in Cordal Lewis’s death

Pierra Tanee Baugh (Left) and Qiuinyana Nare Jones (Right)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 9:59 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - 19-year-old Cordal Lewis was the victim of a targeted shooting in the 300 block of 31st Street Drive SE in Cedar Rapids on January 27th, 2022.

20-year-old Kazius Jarekaiser Childress was charged back in May in connection to the murders Cordal Lewis and Kavon Johnson. Police say that both murders were targeted incidents.

Then, on November 10th, U.S. Marshalls arrested two women who were wanted on multiple felony charges out of Linn County in connection with the murder of Cordal Lewis - 33-year-old Pierra Tanee Baugh and 23-year-old Qiuinyana Nare Jones.

Baugh is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit a forcible felony, and accessory after the fact. Jones is charged with first-degree robbery and accessory after the fact.

Baugh’s trial is scheduled for March 7th, 2023.

Jones’ trial is set for July 18th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

