Three killed in van rollover on Highway 20 in Grundy County

(Marlon Hall)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WELLSBURG, Iowa (KCCI) - Three people have died, and multiple others are injured in a crash in Grundy County Friday morning.

KCCI reports the crash happened at 6:49 a.m. when a 15-passenger van, with 13 people onboard, heading westbound on Highway 20 north of Wellsburg, rolled several times.

The driver lost control of the vehicle due to a slick roadway and went into the median.

Authorities do not have an exact number of how many people were injured in the crash, but three people died. The people injured were taken to the hospital.

