Scattered bursts of snow this morning, more snow likely tomorrow

Watch for some snow showers in the area this morning. More snow is possible tomorrow!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small system continues to move east across the area this morning. Snow showers are likely for the morning drive and while accumulation should stay under one inch, even a little snow can cause issues on the roads. The wind will pick up as well, first from the south and later from the northwest. Plan on highs into the 30s. Tomorrow, another system is on the way and a general 2-5″ of snow is expected for most areas along and north of I-80. Less than 2″ is expected south of I-80 at this time. Given the fluffy consistency of this incoming snowfall, patchy blowing snow is possible in rural areas. Colder temperatures will build in on Sunday, likely dropping the wind chill as cold as -15 by Sunday morning. This cold air will stick around for all of next week with lows on most nights down below zero.

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday Morning, January 27th, 2023
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
We have several chances for snow coming up, the first comes Friday morning
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast
KCRG-TV9 First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Jan Ryherd has your latest First Alert Forecast,...
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, January 26