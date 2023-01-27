Scattered bursts of snow this morning, more snow likely tomorrow

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A small system continues to move east across the area this morning. Snow showers are likely for the morning drive and while accumulation should stay under one inch, even a little snow can cause issues on the roads. The wind will pick up as well, first from the south and later from the northwest. Plan on highs into the 30s. Tomorrow, another system is on the way and a general 2-5″ of snow is expected for most areas along and north of I-80. Less than 2″ is expected south of I-80 at this time. Given the fluffy consistency of this incoming snowfall, patchy blowing snow is possible in rural areas. Colder temperatures will build in on Sunday, likely dropping the wind chill as cold as -15 by Sunday morning. This cold air will stick around for all of next week with lows on most nights down below zero.

