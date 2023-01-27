Show You Care
REO Speedwagon coming to Delware County Fair

REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon(Rapides Parish Coliseum)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - REO Speedwagon is coming to the 2023 Delaware County Fair on July 13.

Fair organizers made the announcement on Facebook on Friday, saying tickets for the 8:30 p.m. show will go on sale Feb. 4 at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Delaware County Fair’s website.

