Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers are in stores now

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk...
The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.(The Hershey Company/PR Newswire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERSHEY, Pa. (Gray News) – A fan-favorite candy is being transformed into another sweet treat.

On Thursday, Hershey announced they are releasing Reese’s Dipped Animal Crackers.

“Worlds collide and this nostalgic childhood snack meets your favorite chocolate and peanut butter candy,” the company said in a news release.

The animal crackers come in 13 animal shapes, and are covered in peanut butter candy and milk chocolate, delivering the classic Reese’s taste.

The new snack is now available in stores nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he...
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
Waterloo Police have now identified the person they say died in a stabbing.
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing