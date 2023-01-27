Police seize large quantities of meth, cocaine, and firearms in Fairfield arrest
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 10:00 am, the Iowa Division of Narcotic Enforcement executed a search warrant in the 300 block of E. Kirkwood Avenue.
Inside officers seized a reported large quantity of marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, psilocybin mushrooms, and firearms. Police subsequently arrested 39-year-old Timothy Michael Carey Jr.
Carey Jr was charged with:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Marijuana
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Psilocybin Mushrooms
- Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp
- Felon in Possession of a Firearm
- Possession of Offensive Weapon Short Barrel Rifle
- Maintaining a Dwelling where Drugs are Used or Sold
Carey Jr. was transported to the Jefferson County Correctional Facility.
