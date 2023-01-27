Show You Care
Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation

(The Des Moines Register)
By KCCI
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines teenager, who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her, will accept a plea deal for breaking her sentence.

Pieper Lewis was 15-years-old when she was arrested for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in 2020.

A judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation at the Fresh Start Women’s Center.

She originally faced 20 years in prison, but the judge gave her a deferred judgment, expunging it from her record.

However, in November, she cut off her GPS tracking device and walked out of the facility, violating her probation.

She was caught a few days later and is now in jail.

A plea hearing for her escape charges is set for March.

