Pieper Lewis to accept plea deal for probation violation
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Des Moines teenager, who admitted to killing a man she says repeatedly raped her, will accept a plea deal for breaking her sentence.
Pieper Lewis was 15-years-old when she was arrested for fatally stabbing Zachary Brooks in 2020.
A judge sentenced Lewis to five years probation at the Fresh Start Women’s Center.
She originally faced 20 years in prison, but the judge gave her a deferred judgment, expunging it from her record.
However, in November, she cut off her GPS tracking device and walked out of the facility, violating her probation.
She was caught a few days later and is now in jail.
A plea hearing for her escape charges is set for March.
