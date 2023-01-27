Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man wins $10 million grand prize playing lottery scratch-off game

A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.
A player won the top prize in a $10 million scratch-off game.(California Lottery)
By Travis Leder
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN PEDRO, Calif. (Gray News) - A man won the top prize playing a lottery scratch-off game in California.

The California Lottery announced Louis Farillas of San Pedro played the 10 Million Dollar Titanium Black Scratchers game, and his $30 purchase turned into a $10 million payout.

The lottery said Farillas opted to receive an annual check of $400,000 for the next 25 years instead of taking the lump sum.

Farillas wasn’t the only recent winner in California, as the lottery announced a $2 million winner for its Instant Prize Crossword game and a $1 million winner on a Power 10′s scratch-off ticket.

California Lottery funds toward public education totaled $1.88 billion in the 2020-21 fiscal year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
FDA proposes to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he...
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent