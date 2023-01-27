Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man crushed to death by outdoor urinal

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at...
Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — A pop-up urinal crushed a man to death in London’s theater district Friday, police said.

Firefighters used a winch to free the man after he became trapped under a hydraulic urinal at Cambridge Circus, a busy intersection in the city’s West End.

The Metropolitan Police force said the man “is thought to have sustained crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal.” The force said that “despite the efforts of emergency services,” he was pronounced dead at the scene.

His identity was not released.

The retractable urinals are dotted throughout London’s entertainment districts, stored below ground during the day and raised at night.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
FDA proposes to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he...
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent