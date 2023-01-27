Keto Kitchen holds grand opening in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The winning business of a contest called “Race for the Space” in Cedar Rapids held its grand opening on Thursday.

The KETO Kitchen is located in the Armstrong Building at the intersection of 3rd Avenue and 3rd Street. It is a restaurant that offers food that accommodates many different lifestyles and diets, including KETO, gluten-free, whole 30, paleo, vegetarian, vegan, and low-carb. There are very few restaurants that offer options like these, particularly for those with Celiac disease.

Through the “Shark Tank-style” competition -- the business won a grand prize of $20,000, a $7,500 credit towards design services, and an 8-week complimentary course to build a more valuable business.

Keto Kitchen also has a location in Iowa City.

