Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa State OC Scheelhaase to coach QBs

FILE - Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the...
FILE - Iowa State offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase watches players warm up before the Cheez-It Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)(Phelan M. Ebenhack | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said Friday that offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase will coach the quarterbacks after position coach Joel Gordon left for South Florida.

Scheelhaase, who had coached running backs and receivers since he arrived in Ames in 2018, was promoted to OC last month. He replaced Tom Manning, who was fired after the Cyclones finished at the bottom of the Big 12 in scoring and total offense during a 4-8 season.

The Cyclones have also hired North Dakota State wide receivers coach Noah Pauley. He helped the Bison win two Missouri Valley Football Conference championships and two FCS national championships.

Since the end of the season, Campbell has overhauled his staff, including hiring Northern Iowa offensive coordinator Ryan Clanton as offensive line coach and Boise State strength coach Reid Kagy to the same position.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
Joens has double-double, No. 18 Iowa St women rout TCU 75-35
Iowa State center Osun Osunniyi (21) dunks the ball over Kansas State forward Keyontae Johnson...
No. 12 Iowa State holds on to beat No. 5 Kansas State 80-76
FILE - Iowa State guard Ashley Joens drives up court during the second half of a second-round...
No. 18 Iowa St. women never threatened in win over Kansas
Iowa State's Gabe Kalscheur (22) drives past Oklahoma State's Avery Anderson III (0) in the...
Anderson leads Oklahoma State past No. 12 Iowa State 61-59