Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates

A vehicle with a Gadsden flag sticker is parked in the lot at Independence Point, Friday, Sept....
A vehicle with a Gadsden flag sticker is parked in the lot at Independence Point, Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.(AP Photo/Young Kwak)(Young Kwak | AP)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates.

Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”

The flag, which has historic ties to libertarianism, has been used more recently as a symbol for far-right-leaning anti-establishment groups.

If passed, Iowa would be the 13th state to have the design as an option for license plates.

