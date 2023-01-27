Iowa legislature pushes to make ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flag design an option on license plates
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A new bill in the Iowa Senate is looking to make the Gadsden Flag available on Iowa license plates.
Senate File 47 would give make the controversial design available as a vanity plate design for $35. It’s known for its bright yellow background with an image of a rattlesnake and the words, “Don’t Tread on Me.”
The flag, which has historic ties to libertarianism, has been used more recently as a symbol for far-right-leaning anti-establishment groups.
If passed, Iowa would be the 13th state to have the design as an option for license plates.
Subscribe to KCRG-TV9 on YouTube: Find exclusive video, video from the KCRG-TV9 video vault and more – click here
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.