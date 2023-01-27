Iowa City takes step to change ordinance that prohibits liquor-licensed establishments from hosting amateur boxing events

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Earlier this week, the Iowa City City Council voted on the first of two considerations to change that ordinance.

In 2007, the ordinance was put in place after a local bar hosted an amateur boxing match where experienced fighters fought against inexperienced and possibly intoxicated fighters.

The change to this ordinance comes as an amateur boxing competition is requesting to host an event at the Graduate Hotel. TV-9 heard from one experienced amateur boxer about his reaction.

Dady Mansary has been training since 2021 to get his chance to box on a “big stage”. He was thrilled to find out a Golden Gloves amateur boxing competition might take place in Iowa City this year.

“It’s a moment I’ve been training for a while now and I’m looking forward to it,” said Mansary. “This sport actually helped me at, I would say, a low point in my life, during an injury, and I was looking for something else to do.”

Knowing this, his coach went to the Iowa City Council to ask them to change an ordinance that bans these types of events at establishments that have liquor licenses. He found the Graduate Hotel would host the event.

The Council unanimously voted to support it. They agreed in the first of two votes to change the ordinance and allow sanctioned amateur boxing events.

“To be able to bring in something where you can really see people who have devoted so much time and discipline and training, I mean that’s a great situation. And it’s entertainment for a lot of people,” said Mayor Pro Tem Megan Alter.

Now, boxers like Mansary are one step closer to getting their chance to compete on a larger level.

“Being a part of that community makes me want more, keeps me hungry, and I’m very excited to be able to compete in this years’ Golden Glove,” said Mansary.

The change to this ordinance will officially go into effect after it has passed a second consideration and a final vote.

The Golden Gloves competition is set for April of this year at the Graduate Hotel.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.