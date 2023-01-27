Dubuque releases warming centers schedule for extreme cold event

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Due to expected cold weather conditions, the City of Dubuque has established a variety of daytime warming centers for Monday, Jan. 30th, through Thursday, Feb. 2nd.

The following shelters and their hours are listed as followed:

Carnegie-Stout Public Library, 360 W. 11th St. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. Monday - Thursday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. Monday - Thursday and Friday, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St. Open Daily



Officials have also released tips on how to protect your health when temperatures are extremely low and wind rates are extremely high:

Wear layers Inner layer - Wear fabrics that will hold more boby heat and don’t absorb moisture (wool, silk, polypropylene) Insulation Layer - This layer will help you retain heat by trapping air close to your body (wool, goose down, fleece, etc.) Outer Layer - Protects from wind, rain, and snow. It should be tightly woven and preferably water and wind resistant.

Stay Dry - Wet clothes chills the body. Excessive sweating will also cause your body to lose more heat.

Do not ignore shivering - it’s an important first sign that your body is losing heat. Constant shivering is a sign that it is time to go inside.

Last but not least, never leave people or pets outside and alone in cold temperatures. For those with asthma, breathing in cold, dry air can trigger an asthma attack.

You can find more information and resources at www.cityofdubuque.org/coldweather.

