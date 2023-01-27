Davenport man sentenced for production of child pornography

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KCRG) - A 39-year-old man from Davenport was sentenced to federal prison on Monday for production of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, multiple witnesses identified Juan Dontae Shelton as being involved in a June 1st, 2021 hit-and-run accident. One witness told law enforcement that Shelton was arguing with passengers in the car when he got out and retrieved a rifle and body armor from the trunk. He then got back into the vehicle and left the scene.

Officers found Shelton’s vehicle shortly thereafter and conducted a traffic stop. After conducting a search, officials found three firearms, one of which was stolen, and methamphetamine and marijuana, all belonging to Shelton.

Upon further investigation, Shelton was found to be in possession of multiple child pornography videos on his phone in which he had recorded himself and a minor victim engaged in sexual acts.

He was sentenced to 330 months in federal prison.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.