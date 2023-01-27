Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Davenport man sentenced to prison on sex trafficking, drug charges

gavel generic
gavel generic(WILX)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Wednesday sentenced to 235 months; or 19 years and seven months; in federal prison for sex trafficking of a minor and distribution of marijuana to a person under the age of 21.

Keith Deshon Euring, Sr., 54, was also ordered to serve a five-year term of supervised release following the prison term, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa.

Euring was found guilty after a jury trial in September 2022, according to court records.

According to trial testimony, on Nov. 6, 2018, a missing persons report was filed at the Bettendorf Police Department for a minor.

Court records show Euring had taken the minor to Chicago, Illinois for the purposes of sex trafficking the minor on multiple weekends in October and November 2018.

While in Chicago, Euring supplied marijuana and other drugs to the minor while engaging in commercial sex acts, according to court records.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
FDA proposes to make it easier for gay, bisexual men to donate blood
A man from northern Iowa is facing new charges, on top of the first degree murder charge he...
New charges filed against northern Iowa man accused of murder
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent