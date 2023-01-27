Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Anamosa Prison ends days long lockdown

For the first time, we're hearing from an inmate who stepped in when two employees were being murdered by 2 other inmates, at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.
By Adam Carros
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Days after an initial request for information, the Iowa Department of Corrections confirmed a roughly week-long lockdown at Anamosa State Penitentiary but is declining to give any other specifics.

KCRG reached out for information Monday upon hearing reports of an ongoing lockdown at Anamosa’s prison but did not receive a response until Friday, after filing a formal record request.

Department of Corrections Spokesperson Nich Crawford confirmed “Anamosa State Penitentiary was placed on restricted movement last week and as of (Friday), the facility is no longer on restricted movement.”

Crawford said it could not give any other specifics “due to the ongoing investigation” but said there was no major incident and that no staff or inmates were injured.

Anamosa State Penitentiary has been under increased security scruitiny since two inmates murdered guard Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte during an escape attempt in 2021. An OSHA report found shortcomings in staffing and equipment at the prison before the fatal attack. A state investigation of the incident also found staff shortages along with overcrowding contributing to safety issues inside Iowa’s prisons, though the full report remains sealed citing the risk of revealing security procedures.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
Police respond to Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Police presence in the 2000 block of Glass Road NE
One hurt in shooting in Cedar Rapids
420783
Sonic Drive-In wants to bring up to 10 locations to eastern Iowa
Dr. Tawana Grover
Cedar Rapids Community School District names new superintendent
In a letter to shareholders, Netflix reportedly said they plan on ending free password sharing...
Netflix plans on stopping free password sharing by end of March

Latest News

Man dies after explosion at Des Moines auto repair shop
KCRG TV9 Midday First Alert Forecast - 1/26
childhood obesity rose during COVID-19 pandemic
Three killed in van rollover on Highway 20 in Grundy County
Waterloo police identify victim of fatal stabbing