Accumulating snow on Saturday will lead to slick roads

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight into tomorrow, our next winter system moves in. Look for snow to begin falling early Saturday morning, lasting throughout the day and into Saturday night, wrapping up by Sunday morning. Widespread totals of 2-5″ are expected for much of Iowa north of I-80 with the lighter end of that range along the I-80 to Highway 30 corridor. South of this, look for lesser totals of a trace to 2″.  Some isolated higher totals in northern Iowa are possible where heavy sow bands set up. Winds gusting 20-30 mph at times could lead to areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Behind this system, arctic air settles in Sunday into next week with highs in the single digits and teens. Overnight lows dip below zero with wind chills down to the negative teens throughout next week. Stay safe and stay warm!

