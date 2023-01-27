Accumulating snow expected to lead to snowpacked roads Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Several inches of snow falling throughout the day Saturday is expected to impact roads and travel this weekend.

Timing

Late tonight into early Saturday, our next winter system moves in. Snow is expected throughout the entire day, beginning early Saturday morning for central Iowa and western parts of the TV9 viewing area. The leading edge of snow pushes east toward the Mississippi River through mid-morning. Moderate to heavy snow is possible at times and will continue throughout the afternoon and evening, wrapping up overnight.

Totals

By the time snow comes to an end Saturday night, widespread snowfall accumulation of 2-5″ is expected for much of Iowa north of I-80. The lighter end of that range is expected along the I-80 to Highway 30 corridor. South of this, look for lesser totals of a trace to 2″. Some isolated higher totals in northern Iowa are possible where heavy tow bands set up.

Winds

Winds gust 20-30 mph at times Saturday afternoon. Given the light, fluffy nature of our snow, this could lead to areas of blowing snow, especially in rural areas. Blowing snow can also create black ice and slick roadways. Be prepared for quickly changing road conditions. Allow extra time to get where you are going and leave extra space between you and cars you are following.

Cold

Behind this system, arctic air pushes in on Sunday. The cold stays with us into next week with highs in the single digits and teens. Overnight lows dip below zero. Wind chills for most of Sunday and next will be well below zero, rising to the single digits at their warmest. Dress in layers, taking care to cover exposed skin and limit time outdoors.

