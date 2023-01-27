Show You Care
4 Amish family members killed in van rollover in Grundy County

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Jan. 27, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Four Amish family members are dead after the 15 passenger van they were in rolled several times Friday morning. It happened on Highway 20 just north of Wellsburg. One adult and three children under the age of five died. Several others were injured.

Officials have not released the names of those killed. No one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt or in a car seat.

We spoke with a woman who knew the family involved. She said they were Amish and had hired a driver to take them from their home in Delhi to Missouri to visit family.

The crash remains under investigation.

