We have several chances for snow coming up, the first comes Friday morning

Look for some light snow to begin overnight into tomorrow morning.
By Jan Ryherd
Published: Jan. 26, 2023 at 4:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures warm overnight as south winds pick up and clouds and more moisture move in. Look for some light snow to begin overnight into tomorrow morning. This should be moving through fairly quickly, wrapping up by late morning with totals amounting to trace amounts up to an inch across eastern Iowa. Do watch for slick spots on the roads for the morning commute. Another, more robust system, is expected Saturday morning. Look for snow to fall throughout the day with several inches of accumulation possible, 2-5″ for most of eastern Iowa with some lighter totals south. Winds 20-30 mph Friday and Saturday could lead to some patchy blowing snow in rural areas. Some light snow could still be around Sunday with much colder air settling in.

